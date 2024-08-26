As we've seen now for 3 plus years...it doesn't seem to matter what efforts happen on a national level.

Nothing gets done. Nothing changes. No one gets held accountable.

Congress hasn't done anything. The CDC hasn't budged. The FDA hasn't budged. No one else has budged.

I offer this suggestion.

The reason no one up the chain has done anything, ultimately comes down to this reason.

They aren't scared of the public enough....to feel uncomfortable enough about their current trajectory, to bother changing it.

Human Nature Fact; People don't change until they feel enough pain or discomfort to change.

Those in power do not fear the people.....why should they? They've got the people exactly where they want them. Scared and subservient.

Therefore, nothing will ever get done until the people want it, and the leaders of things fear them enough to better do it or else.

The people are the ultimate power over EVERYTHING. It is my hope that more people come to understand this advantageous fact.

When we do...all the game planning will change dramatically.

You can’t have the cart before the horse....if you want federal and even local leadership entities...even court systems...to move a certain direction....they WILL NOT...until they feel the people.

Its not a “well I should do what the people want” kind of thing...its a FEAR based thing.

You know why lockdowns, masks and vaccines happened?...because the people wanted them....and they were vicious about it because they were scared as hell.

And WHY were they scared as hell?

Because Doctors.

And therein lies the root of the entire problem of Big Pharma dominance.

Doctors are the great enabler to anything Big Pharma wants to accomplish.

It has been this way for generations.

You remember when doctors pushed smoking as “scientifically proven healthy”

You remember when Doctors pushed DDT as the next great thing.

Today the Covid vaccine is just the latest example.

You remove the power of doctors to influence the public in favor of big pharma, and you remove the power of big pharma.

How do you do that?

You take away or expose the compensation money from the doctors. ( and hospital systems...I'm speaking as All-In-One perspective)

Get the doctors off the teats of big pharma and they will stop peddling for BigPharma.

The equation IS just that simple.

Here's the twist in how to accomplish that...

Since you can't force the issue from the top down. You have to go from the ground up.

Instead of starting at congress, or the ( insert agency here)...you have to start at the other end, with the patient....with the customer...with the person.

Why?

Because that's the place where the doctor has to look someone in the eye.

That's where.... he has to see and feel the impact, and have accountability.

That's where...he can't hide behind the protection of the media, the CDC, FDA and anything government.

That's where...He can be made to feel discomfort about it.

...and that's the ONLY place it can happen. Face to face.

Doctors have always had this...sort of.. Shield Of Benevolence...which protects them from scrutiny...and kind of puts them at this level in society where you are an ass hole if you question them.

Yeah, doctors are, at heart, great individuals who want to change the world for the better.

They are by nature, benevolent.

But somewhere along the road they lost their way.

Money became a factor.

I mean...you don't hear people say “ my parents wanted me to be a doctor or a lawyer”...because the parents wanted them to choose between good and evil...no...Doctor and Lawyer are in the same sentence because of money.

Its time to let people see what's happening behind the shield....that exchange of money.

...and its not just covid stuff...its in everything they do and say.

We also sometimes hear the joke “ doctors are just legal drug pushers”....well...unfortunately that is actual truth.

Imagine the people power you could muster if suddenly all the people in a community were illuminated to how often, and how much money was being exchanged, while being told by their trusting doctor what they should do.

Yeah...real quick...doctors would become embarrassed and ashamed of what they were doing.

...the discomfort to change....and THERE you have your victory.

...but even better....is if there were legal consequences to add to the discomfort.

Ok, so how do we accomplish this?

….I've had a couple like minded people, also active in this fight, tell me “ I've sent information to local doctors but they won't read it”

Well here's the fix for that ......they'll read it, and right quick the second they realize their customers and the whole damn community is reading it.

Again...the principle comes into play....

They aren't reading the stuff now...because they don't HAVE to...there's no consequence of discomfort.

Here's what to put into action....

Get all of the local legislators across the country that we have on the team to all SIMULTANEOUSLY engage in submitting local versions of the following type of legislation;

(Note: This legislation is described here in generalities, not the specific / accurate necessary nomenclature of a state bill, a sample of which is annexed at the bottom page...it contains idea points that are CRITICAL and must be included.)

The Purpose: to bring into state law that individuals and system healthcare providers must disclose all monetary or other compensations from pharma products and devices.

...critical ideas that strengthen the bill.

Must compel healthcare provider to give the information personally face to face. ( by licensed provider or employee)

...this CANNOT be provided by a printout “available” to peruse somewhere.....doing this makes the bill weak as hell.

It must be done in person, and at every single appointment where medications are talked about in the healthcare discussion. And every time a prescription is given.

Every time a product is brought into the picture, it must be accompanied by a breakdown of compensation.

Patient must be given an opportunity to ask follow up questions about it. Right then and there, in person.

There must be a signed paper which provides proof this exchange took place.

A partner version of this type of legislation should address state medical governing boards of every type, that they must disclose to the public every time any board member or employee receives compensation from manufacturers of any medical or safety product.

Governing boards to be prohibited from establishing mandatory public safety measures that benefit companies whom have given compensation to anyone in the states healthcare system.

It would also be important if Legislators engaged in an official inquiry of their local hospital systems which require a public accounting, or revealing, on record, off all Covid compensations.

Yes I'm aware this covid compensation is somewhat public information through various sources.

That's not the point...the point is creating the public visual of forcing the hospitals to say it out of their own mouths.

That would be historically powerful.

And while creating legislation that weens doctors off the pharma gravy train...actually makes us all safer.

The greater collateral advantage we get for the long term safety of our civilization....is the visual of doctors fighting for their money. Complaining about getting their pharma money interfered with.

Let the people in the communities see that.

Let the public fully understand unequivocally that their doctors…who they know personally… are in fact, legal drug pushers.

Because that is exactly what they need to see in order for the doctors to lose their ability to influence us for the benefit of Big Pharma interests.

If doctors honestly believe a certain drug or product is essential regardless of the compensation...then this will make them fight for it...they'll have to prove it....and THAT would be a beautiful thing.

Because it would force their response to questioning.

The public needs to be jarred from the spell that the shield of benevolence has on them....because right now the public just googoogaagaa believes everything that comes out of their mouths....and so do they.

Don't worry...Doctors will regain the trust that we need them to have, when we know for sure their brains aren't being influenced by the sweet sugar of riches.

They'll regain that trust they deserve...when we know without doubt, that they are acting from a place of actual benevolence, rather than perceived benevolence.

And Frankly...I think doctors deep down would prefer to live in that world anyway.

I mean, if they're truly benevolent.

Sorry hospital doctors...but this is a hard door you're going to have to walk through. We are at a critical juncture in time where you are both a necessary savior of or our species...but also...the biggest threat of its destruction.

...and this needs to happen right now...Before the next pandemic.

Another partnering legislation to remove vaccine manufacture immunity in ( insert state). There is no reason for it to exist, if by the manufacturers own adamant assertion that the product is safe.

This to include anyone else currently under the protection such as doctors administrating the shots.

Retroactive activation from 2020 forward.

...Watch how quickly all those who've been promoting safe and effective, change their tune, and start talking about all the potential problems that are able to occur with it and the need for immunity.

Now way you’ll get a law like that passed....that’s fine...the important thing is the show it creates.

An important change needed to future legislations in general.

The biggest failure I see to new state laws that have passed in some places regarding the banning of mandatory things...such as masks for example….

They STILL are about medical freedom...and still are promoting the right to have religious exemptions.

NO WHERE have we been given a LEGAL MECHANISM to question the science.

I mean...oh my hell ! ...that should be the easiest one to get, given the massive track record that medical science has of being wrong about stuff.

When the next pandemic hits...and it so much as causes a rash on our pinky finger, the people are absolutely going to lose their shit...and all those laws are going to be swept to the side...just like all the existing freedom laws were the first time.

People just don’t think about the idea that doctors could be wrong...and so they just go along.

Here's a fun thing to imagine....wouldn't it have been interesting to see how people made their vaccine choice, if doctors had to say these words right before giving the injection...”the FDA averages 300 medical recalls of previous approvals every year because they found something wrong. There is no long term science on this yet, and the current understanding of it may also change in the future...do you want this jab?”

Ya..there would have been hundreds of thousands less takers.

...and I'm pretty sure about the 100th time the doctor hearing himself say it out loud he'd start to think to himself...wow...I'm kind of an ass hole of a human being if I keep offering this jab.”

See that's the point I'm making in all of this writing...you have to bring painful things to the forefront of their minds if you want to have some effect on those things.

Other issues regarding medical freedom type legislation;

You have to try to build in “stopping points”....you have to be sure to define or establish beforehand...if this such and such thing happens...you stop...or...you lose immunity.

...if independent or other entities discover...such and such things that are generally considered a pathway to problems....then it gets shut down...or you lose immunity.

Same kind of thing with mask mandates...there has to be checkpoints in place the whole time.

For example it should be required to do periodic surface samplings. Want to know why people don't wear poopy underwear on their face?....because they can see the poop.

so yes...testing the mask would have let us 'see the poop”....and the mask thing would have gone bye bye.

It would have been just as obvious as understanding why you don't save your used pus filled scabby band-aids for next time you get a cut..

You need to establish accessible Key Performance Indicators. Mask surface testing ( and facial surface testing) is a crucial one. Why would you not want to understand the contaminates in the playing field?

Imagine in youre mind using glowgerm...a testing particle you can see....people would have understood that ...oh...these masks are actually spreading the poop all over our face, hair clothing, phone, car, the room and in the air.

Then youd be able to SEE that the masks are actually creating thousands more exposure points in a given day, not reducing them. The mosre masks, the worse it gets.

Instead we were trying to argue about particles, filtration and infection rates.

The answer lies in understanding the contamination behavior, where it goes, and why it keeps going.

Good luck doctors, explaining how the most contaminated object in the entire world is ok to hold over an opening to the inside of our body for hours on end.

But its not ok to re-use a dirty tampon.

Had “contamination” been the approach it would have been plain as day to the doctors and scientists that ...oh..yeah...(chuckle) there's no way the masks are producing all this data”

But its easy to write papers about stuff you cant see an don’t have to prove.

Masks don't keep covid away from you...they keep it on you and in you....and for a lot longer than would have otherwise been.

Legislation that guards us against bad things

…needs to be looked at from a perspective of...ok...where and what point does this new thing transition from a safety thing to a risk thing.

...and exit strategies at those points need to be put into the law.

The proof that its still continuing to work needs to be inserted into the real world process at very short intervals.

Otherwise you get a paper 6 months later, that cherry picked a slice of time for its benefit.

OK…back to the thing we need to get moving on right now

Sample Legislation for Drug Compensation - with critical points included below;

Title: Transparency in Healthcare Provider Compensation Act

Preamble:

Whereas, transparency in healthcare is essential for fostering trust between patients and healthcare providers; Whereas, patients have the right to be fully informed about the treatments and medications prescribed to them; Whereas, understanding potential conflicts of interest between healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers is crucial for making informed healthcare decisions;

Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Idaho:

Section 1: Definitions

"Healthcare provider" refers to any licensed medical doctor, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, pharmacist, or other licensed healthcare professional authorized to prescribe medication in the State of Idaho. "Manufacturer" refers to any entity involved in the production, distribution, or marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. "Patient" refers to any individual receiving medical treatment or services from a healthcare provider in the State of Idaho.

Section 2: Disclosure of Pharmaceutical Compensation

All healthcare providers, health districts, and healthcare institutions operating within the State of Idaho must provide patients with a detailed accounting of any compensation, financial benefits, gifts, or incentives received from pharmaceutical manufacturers related to the medications prescribed or offered to the patient. The disclosure must include, but is not limited to, monetary compensation, gifts, travel expenses, research grants, speaking fees, consulting fees, and any other form of compensation. The disclosure must be provided directly to the patient in person at the time the medication, or item is prescribed or offered.

Section 3: Content of Disclosure

The disclosure provided to patients must include the following information: a. The name of the pharmaceutical manufacturer(s) providing compensation to the healthcare provider. b. The nature and value of the compensation received, including any non-monetary benefits. c. A statement indicating that the patient has the right to request additional information regarding the compensation received by the healthcare provider. The disclosure must be presented to the patient in person in a clear and understandable manner both verbally and in writing. to ensure that patients are fully informed about any potential conflicts of interest.

Section 4: Enforcement and Penalties

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shall be responsible for overseeing compliance with this Act. Healthcare providers, health districts, and healthcare institutions found to be in violation of this Act shall be subject to penalties as determined by the Department of Health and Welfare, which must include fines, a probation, and then appropriate applicable addition sanctions, which additional items can be determined per case. Patients who believe that they have not received the required disclosure may file a complaint with the Department of Health and Welfare for investigation. Investigations for non-compliance must be initiated by the Department of Health and Welfare within 10 days of a complaint.

Section 5: Implementation

This Act shall take effect 60 days after its passage into law.

Section 6: Severability

If any provision of this Act or the application thereof to any person or circumstance is held invalid, such invalidity shall not affect other provisions or applications of the Act that can be given effect without the invalid provision or application, and to this end, the provisions of this Act are declared to be severable.

Section 7: Legislative Intent

It is the intent of the Legislature that this Act shall serve to enhance transparency in healthcare and empower patients to make informed decisions about their medical treatment. It is further intended to ensure that the licensed healthcare provider, having full knowledge of the relevant subject matter, as well as being the recipient of the benefits, has the burden to inform.